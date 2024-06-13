63-year-old man arrested after alleged assault, hate crime incident in AA County

BROOKLYN, Md. — A man is in custody following an alleged assault and hate crime incident in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Marshall Avenue and 8th Avenue just before 5:00 pm.

According to police, two people in two different vehicles were involved in a road rage incident.

Police say that one of the parties involved used racially offensive language toward the other.

When both vehicles came to a stop a stop, the suspect, a 63-year-old man, got out of his vehicle and began assaulting the victim.

Police also say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, then he retrieved a hammer and smashed a out the side window of the victim's 2021 Toyota Corolla.

The suspect was then arrested and charged. Police recovered the hammer and the gun, which was later found to be a BB gun.