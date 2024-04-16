Police investigate hate crime following vandalism of Glen Burnie church

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for the man accused of vandalizing the Christ the King Catholic Church in Glen Burnie.

Police say a man broke a window and entered the church early Sunday morning.

Since the incident involved the damage of church-owned property, it is classified as a hate crime.

Police have released the following photos of the suspect:

Anne Arundel County police

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured above is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135.