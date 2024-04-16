Watch Now
Police investigate hate crime following vandalism of Glen Burnie church

Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:23:01-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for the man accused of vandalizing the Christ the King Catholic Church in Glen Burnie.

Police say a man broke a window and entered the church early Sunday morning.

Since the incident involved the damage of church-owned property, it is classified as a hate crime.

Police have released the following photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured above is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135.

