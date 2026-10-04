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A sharp choice: Megalodon makes Maryland the only state with an official state shark

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Calvert Marine Museum
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Maryland is the only state in the country with an official state shark, and it picked the largest shark to ever live: the megalodon.

The law declaring the megalodon Maryland’s state shark went into effect Oct. 1.

And there’s actually a Maryland connection. Megalodon fossils are found in the Chesapeake Bay region and offer a glimpse into the area’s prehistoric marine ecosystems.

The massive shark disappeared millions of years ago and is known largely through its fossilized teeth.

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