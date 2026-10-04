A sharp choice: Megalodon makes Maryland the only state with an official state shark

Maryland is the only state in the country with an official state shark, and it picked the largest shark to ever live: the megalodon.

The law declaring the megalodon Maryland’s state shark went into effect Oct. 1.

And there’s actually a Maryland connection. Megalodon fossils are found in the Chesapeake Bay region and offer a glimpse into the area’s prehistoric marine ecosystems.

The massive shark disappeared millions of years ago and is known largely through its fossilized teeth.

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