9th gun recovered in BCPSS this academic year, student arrested

BALTIMORE — It's been quite the week already for Baltimore City Public Schools and today's arrest of a teen with a gun just adds to it.

His arrest comes just days after the murder of a 15-year-old student just blocks away from his high school.

RELATED: Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools' police officers beefed up their presence after they arrested a 15-year-old male student Friday morning with a gun.

SEE MORE: Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Carver High School

The gun recovered had an extended magazine discovered during an administrative search.

"That's crazy. That's my reaction. That's crazy for the schools," one parent told WMAR-2 News.

It's the second gun found on Carver High School's campus this school year.

It's part of a string of gun recoveries district-wide including one used in the murder of Mervo High School student-athlete Jeremiah Brogden during the first week of school in September.

Parents learning of today's discovery are unsettled.

"I feel safer with me picking him up then him walking to a bus stop," said Troy Smothers.

For Zion, a freshman at Carver, it's an issue out of sight, out of mind.

"It doesn't really make me feel nervous because I be minding my business. Nobody's going to bother me," he said.

Metal detectors became mandatory last year for all Baltimore City Public high schools, and now, the school system is piloting a program of Evolve detectors expected to be easier and less intrusive to use.

RELATED: BCPSS test run with Evolve metal detectors add 'peace of mind' for parents and students

Mervo, Patterson High Schools, Excell Academy and Carver High all on that list for the pilot program.

The district confirmed detectors at Carver are not yet in place.

Also, not yet in place, peace of mind for parents.

"It's sad. Kids, you can't even send them to school without being worried about your kids coming home safely. Don't make no sense," said Travis Tomlin, father of a Carver High freshman.

BCPSS didn't specify what date they plan to install the Evolve metal detectors, but those plans are still set to go forward.

The district also clarified that when guns are recovered on campus without incident, it's not common to notify parents outside of students directly impacted.