Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A student was shot and killed in the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue.

Baltimore City Schools confirmed that the victim, a 15-year-old, was a student at Forest Park High School.

Police were called to the area at 3:04 p.m.

Homicide investigators are on scene.

Today we learned about a fatal shooting involving a Forest Park HS student. The shooting took place after school, away from campus. Police are investigating. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and school community. Counselors will be available tomorrow at the school.





Baltimore City police

Baltimore City Public Schools released a statement following the shooting.

Full presser from police commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott:

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.