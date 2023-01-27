Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Carver High School

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Carver Vocational High School.

According to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson, "the gun was discovered at Carver during an administrative search and the student was arrested without incident."

It's the second time in as many months that a gun was recovered on campus at Carver, the last being December 1.

That followed a shooting outside the school last September that left a teen injured.

Prior to this latest seizure eight total guns had been confiscated on Baltimore City School property this academic year.