BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Crews are now working to control fuel-run off after a boat fire at a dock in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, fire crews responded to reports of a boat explosion in the 8500 block of Cover Road. When they arrived, they found a fully-engulfed boat with flames spreading to the pier and fuel pumps.

The address is listed as the home of the dock at Hard Yacht Cafe located in Anchor Bay East Marina.

As of 5 p.m. most of the fire had been extinguished and foam operations were underway. It's currently unclear of the extent of those injuries.

The Maryland Department of Environment is also on scene.

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