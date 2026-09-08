136 people were killed in crashes on Maryland roads this summer

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than 130 people were killed in crashes on Maryland roadways this summer, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation and other state agencies.

MDOT said 136 people were killed in crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year, compared to 152 people killed within the same period in 2025. Maryland has seen a 13% overall decrease in roadway fatalities compared to last year — as of Sept. 7, 290 people were killed in 2026, compared to 332 by that date in 2025.

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer addressed the decline in a statement.

"While Maryland has seen fewer roadway fatalities compared with this time last year, every life lost in a crash is a tragedy that affects families, friends, and communities across our state," Nizer said. "Every roadway death is preventable, and we urge all Marylanders to slow down, stay focused, never drive impaired, and make safe choices every time they get behind the wheel."

MDOT is reminding motorists to follow several safety guidelines as the season changes.

With students heading back to school, drivers should stop for school buses with flashing red lights, unless traveling on the opposite side of a roadway separated by a physical median. Drivers should also watch for children near roadways.

MDOT urges motorists to prepare for roadside emergencies by keeping vehicles in good working condition and carrying an emergency kit. If a flat tire occurs, drivers should prioritize safety over changing the tire, pull off the roadway to a safe location if possible, turn on hazard lights, and call for roadside assistance if needed.

Motorcyclists can be harder to see, especially in a vehicle's blind spot, so drivers should look twice before changing lanes and turning. MDOT also asks drivers to share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Additional safety reminders from MDOT include:

Obey posted speed limits and slow down, especially in work zones.



Move over for any vehicle with flashing lights, or slow down if you cannot safely change lanes.

Avoid distractions while driving, including phones, passengers, and any activity that takes your attention away from the road ahead.

Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Wear seat belts on every trip, in both the front seat and back seat.

Avoid aggressive driving and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

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