Krispy Kreme’s spring doughnuts include one topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs

Easter has arrived at Krispy Kreme and this year, they’re collaborating with Cadbury for one of their new treats.

The new Spring Minis collection features four doughnuts decorated with spring colors and other details like a birds nest and hatching chick.

Kicking off the collection is the Mini Birds Nest Doughnut, made with an Original Glazed Doughnut, then topped with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles. To complete the nest, it is then topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs.

The Hatching Chick Doughnut is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in light yellow icing and white sprinkles. It is then finished with chocolate and orange icing to make the chick’s eyes and beak.

Lastly, the Strawberry Egg Doughnut is dipped in strawberry icing with yellow and teal drizzles, while the Robin’s Egg Doughnut is dipped in teal-blue icing with daisy sprinkles.

The Spring Minis are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

You can purchase them individually or in a 16-count box that includes four of each spring doughnut and four glazed doughnuts. You may also be able to find them in an 8-pack at select grocery stores.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, or simply want to make your own Easter treats, these coconut macaroon nests with eggs are quite similar to the Mini Birds Nest Doughnut.

Along with coconut, you’ll need egg whites, sugar, salt, white chocolate chips and mini candy eggs, which can either be jelly beans or the same Cadbury eggs in the Krispy Kreme doughnut.

You can take it a step further and even make Peeps houses out of graham crackers and Peeps marshmallow chicks or keep it simple with these Easter egg cake balls that take just 30 minutes of prep time.

