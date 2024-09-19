Brawner Builders, employer of 6 workers killed in Key Bridge collapse, sues DALI owner

BALTIMORE — Another lawsuit against the owner and manager of the DALI container ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse.

This time Brawner Builders is suing. They're the Hunt Valley based construction company who employed six workers killed in the March 26 crash.

The litigation was filed a day after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a scathing claim against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., accusing them of "outrageous, grossly negligent, and reckless conduct" leading up to the tragedy.

Brawner echo the DOJ's allegations about the DALI and it's crew being ill-equipped and unprepared for such a disaster.

"Through this Claim, Brawner is seeking to recover for the financial consequences of the [crash] including the financial impacts from the loss of six beloved employeesand the injuries to one beloved employee, the loss of multiple vehicles, the loss of various equipment additions to the vehicles, and the loss of other equipment and tools that fell from the Key Bridge due to the [crash]."

The bodies of some workers were still inside Brawner company vehicles when they were recovered entrenched in the Patapsco River.

Some of the families are also planning to sue the DALI, along with the City of Baltimore.

Grace Ocean and Synergy deny wrongdoing, and have requested a federal judge either fully exonerate them or cap liability at $43 million, which they say is the current value of the ship after losses.

The DOJ pushed back demanding the DALI take full responsibility.

On Thursday the DALI departed Norfolk, Virginia for China.

A judge has ordered all litigation to be filed by September 24.

The FBI and NTSB are each continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.