"We want the joy and peace and hopefulness that goes along with a home"

BALTIMORE — A nonprofit in South Baltimore is creating a new home for young adults who would otherwise be without one. The goal isn't just to provide basic shelter, but to create something spectacular.

Billy Humphrey wears many hats: he's the founder of City of Refuge, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit providing critical services, and the pastor at Pathway Church of God on 9th Street.

The church owns a home right next door, which Humphrey is calling "Rise House," designed to provide full, wrap-around support for six young adults between 18 and 24 years old.

"For the last couple years, we've partnered with the Anne Arundel County child youth and family partnership, around a rapid rehousing program for 18-24 homeless youth," Humphrey explained to WMAR-2 News. "What we discovered was in this work, there's a huge gap between the readiness of an 18-24 year old to sign a lease and do it all on their own, versus a step in between."

The nonprofit regularly receives calls asking for places to stay. Now, they're furnishing, painting and renovating this home on Ninth Street.

But the goal isn't just to make the place passable.

"Think about it. If you're an 18-24-year-old, you're couch surfing, you're living out of your car, possibly on the street. The last thing you want to do is come into a facility that's just, 'eh.' We want to raise the standard, we want to show what life ought to be and can be, and we think that provides a lot more dignity and a lot more hope in the process," Humphrey said.

Humphrey hopes that approach helps this home's soon-to-be residents form their adult lives — a place to get going first, then live on their own, with secure housing and training for career and life along the way.

"I always say, 'But for grace, where would I be?' This is one of those moments, where we come alongside a young person, I mean, that just warms your heart to see them, the light bulb sort of clicks on, I've got to think about 'adulting' now, and what does that look like? And we get to walk that journey with them," Humphrey said.

Humphrey wants to open the home next month.

"We want the joy and peace and hopefulness that goes along with a home," he added, "and that’s why we say RISE House is a home."

