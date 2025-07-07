MDE issues crematory permit in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Maryland Department of the Environment has approved a permit for a new crematory in White Marsh, despite opposition from some residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The approval marks a victory for Evans Funeral Chapel, as they move forward with plans to build the facility on Philadelphia Road.

"The final outcome was fully what I expected, really. I'm pleased with it," said Charlie Evans, president of Evans Funeral Chapel.

Evans has said the demand for cremation services continues to rise, and this new facility will help meet that growing demand in the community.

MDE emailed the document; the first page reads in-part: "Upon receipt of all comments, the Department is satisfied that there will be no adverse impact to public health or the environment and has made a final determination to issue the permit."

The state agency addressed 15 concerns submitted by community members, including potential health impacts, emissions controls, traffic considerations, and effects on property values, ultimately concluding the permit-to-construct .

"We were fully expecting that this process would occur. We were unhappy about it," said Andy Dudek, who lives near the planned crematory site.

Dudek has been vocal in his opposition to the facility's location so close to surrounding properties. He believes the concerns of nearby residents weren't adequately considered in the decision-making process.

"Probably very unhappy about it, and I know the community at large is very unhappy about it, with all the concerns for health and safety, and all the other factors that go into play that we've been discussing for quite a while," Dudek said.

Several neighbors made their concerns heard at a May 2023 meeting at the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.

Despite the opposition, Evans hopes to move forward, both with the project and with the community.

"I have no hard feelings about it. Let bygones be bygones. I'm moving on, and I hope they would too. And once we get established there and we're up and running, I think all's going to be good, really," Evans said.

The development still requires a site permit from Baltimore County before construction can begin, Evans told WMAR-2 News.

Evans hopes to break ground at the end of September with an anticipated opening sometime in 2026.

