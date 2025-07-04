Ride to Fort McHenry kicks Catonsville 4th of July into high gear

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Hundreds of cyclists gathered early Friday morning to participate in the 14th annual bike ride from Catonsville to Fort McHenry, marking the beginning of the suburb's popular Independence Day festivities.

"This is a really incredible ride, we get up to 300 people who come every year," Maureen Sweeney Smith, with Catonsville Rails to Trails, told WMAR-2 News.

"And it's just a great way to start the 4th. You get your exercise in in the morning and you can eat all afternoon," Smith added.

Participating in the ride is free, but donations benefit Catonsville Rails to Trails, which has been working for three decades to develop and maintain local trails.

"We develop and maintain trails in Catonsville. We've been doing this for over 30 years. We build trails, we're currently extending the Short Line trail," Smith said. "The money we make here helps us cut down trees when they fall over, and things like that."

The gathering point in front of Catonsville Bicycles on Frederick Road filled up fast. At 8:30am, cyclists rode to to Fort McHenry, with a water break scheduled in Federal Hill.

After a light pre-ride snack and a send-off from a town crier dressed right out of the Maryland of yore, the cyclists departed with the rallying cry: "One if by land, two if by sea, get your butts on your bikes and ride to Fort McHenry!"

WMAR

The ride could not have come with better weather.

"Beautiful day, I mean, it's awesome. I'm excited, this is my first time," said Mark Croyle, one of the first cyclists to arrive at the starting point on Frederick Road.

WMAR Cyclists ride east on Fort Avenue toward Fort McHenry on July 4, 2025.

The riders made good time on their 10-mile journey, arriving at Fort McHenry via Fort Avenue before turning back for Catonsville.

Catonsville is well-known for its extensive Fourth of July celebrations that include a parade and fireworks later in the day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.