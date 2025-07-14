Councilman to host Monday night meeting on Catonsville armory building

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young is hosting a community meeting Monday night to discuss the former National Guard armory in Catonsville, once considered for a state cannabis incubator.

"This is an opportunity for folks to come together and explain what's happened from the beginning," Young told WMAR-2 News on Monday ahead of the meeting.

The councilman described the meeting as a "reset moment" for Catonsville neighbors and the armory building, which has been a topic of community concern.

"I think the problem now, we have in front of us, is we have a vacant armory we need to engage with the state, who owns the property and has the final decision and also control over what happens next, for us to engage with them in a meaningful way," Young said.

Earlier this month, officials announced the Catonsville armory would no longer be considered for a 'cannabis incubator' — a project designed to grow small cannabis businesses in Maryland. Some Catonsville residents had petitioned against this use, citing concerns about the facility's proximity to homes and Catonsville Elementary School.

READ MORE: State will "explore new options" for cannabis incubator after Catonsville outcry

Young noted the building itself could cost up to $11 million to make safe for use again.

"It's already going through the surplus process, which is run by the state, it's the state's property," Young explained. "At this point, now that there was no interest from the county to take the building, there's now no interest that I'm aware of from the state to repurpose it with another department. It goes to the clearing house, which means it could be put out for a building the state owns that's for sale," Young said.

From the clearing house, the property could eventually have a new owner. While the state has the final decision, Young emphasized the importance of community engagement in the process.

"I hope folks walk away feeling heard and knowing there has been engagement and advocacy for this neighborhood, and this community, that eventually led to the governor hearing from all of us, and recognizing that this wasn't the right choice to repurpose the property for," Young said.

The meeting will be held at the Catonsville Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Frederick Road at 6:30 p.m. for what Young calls a "fresh conversation" about the armory.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.