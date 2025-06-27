Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland shelters overwhelmed with pets during summer months

<p>BOCA RATON, FL - MAY 30: Dogs rescued from the ruins after a deadly tornado struck near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma are seen as they are cared for at the Tri County Humane Society in Boca Raton on May 30, 2013 in Boca Raton, Florida. Workers at the animal shelter brought 65 dogs and 15 cats back from the disaster zone last night with plans to treat the animals for injuries give them needed shots and adopt them out to families in about a week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
BALTIMORE — Each summer, hundreds of cats and dogs are surrendered to shelters throughout Maryland.

This week, shelters were yet again overwhelmed with pets in need of homes.

On June 16, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter put a post on Facebook saying they had zero dog kennels available after 100 dogs arrived in one weekend.

And BARCS isn't the only shelter out of space.

"All of the local shelters are really reaching a critical point where we are intaking way more pets than we have the capacity to hold," said Abby Isaacs with Baltimore County Animal Services.

Isaacs says the increase in pets they are seeing come into the shelter is concerning. "Year to date, we have taken in 300 more cats and 150 more dogs than this time last year."

Both shelters say they aren't surprised by the increase in animals and that it usually happens this time of year when it's hot outside, but knowing the pattern doesn't make it any easier.

So now, they are hoping people can help give these animals a home.

"Even if someone could just take a pet for the weekend for an overnight sleepover, it gets them out of the kennel and it's really wonderful for their mental health, but it also means that we can free up kennel space for another animal who would need it," said Noelle Patterson.

However, Patterson says that owning a pet has gotten more expensive over the years, with the cost of maintaining a pet as well as pet fees for certain types of housing.

"They're having to make a decision between feeding their families or being able to keep their pet and take care of them, and so we see a lot of people coming in here just heartbroken to give up their pet. They don't want to come to that conclusion, but they have no other option."

BARCS and BCAS say they need immediate support, although they will not turn a pet away, it doesn't mean they always have every resource the pets need, like food and sometimes medical supplies.

"We should be a temporary space to hold pets, a small part of their journey to their forever home, and when you see these dogs and cats staying for two plus months, it really does impact the pets as well as the staff," Isaacs says.

Isaacs also says there are other options for surrendering animals, especially if you find one as a stray.

Below is more information on how ways to help in Baltimore county:

If you find a stray in Baltimore County, you can hold onto it for 72 hours while trying to find its family before bringing it to BCAS. This could prevent many pets from ending up here when they have a family looking for them.

More info: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/animal-services/lost-found-pet-help [baltimorecountymd.gov]

If you are struggling to keep your pet, check out BCAS’ Pet Assistance Guide. BCAS also encourages families to try responsible rehoming and use BCAS as a last resort.

More info: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/animal-services/surrender [baltimorecountymd.gov]

https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/files/departments/health/documents/petcareassistance_0.pdf [baltimorecountymd.gov]

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
