McElderry Park residents partner with local organization to combat neighborhood drug problem

BALTIMORE — Two weeks ago, residents from McElderry Park reached out to WMAR about the increase in drug use behind the community center and in the alleyways near people's homes.

Not long after, the community began getting support.

"We're getting support authentic support. Support that makes it viable for us to go in the neighborhood and do something immediately instead of waiting on the people to come save us," said David Harris, President of the McElderry Neighborhood Community Association.

The men of the Tendea Family have created a program called "Drug Free Down Da Hill" which has them patrolling the streets within the community.

"Residents have been asking they have called people for help but change is just not coming fast enough," Harris said.

Harris believes this is a good step in the right direction of change.

"It's good that people who are from the community stand up and do something about it," said Harris.

Chairman Elijah Miles says the patrols are more than just walking the streets; it's an opportunity to connect with both neighbors and people who may be struggling with drug addiction, connecting them with resources to help them.

"We want to make something real clear that the people who are suffering with addiction are not our enemy, so we're fighting a war on two fronts. We one, want to make sure that the people that are addicted to drugs get the resources, get the detox get the connections the housing that they need, but another thing we definitely want to do is we want to stop this over exposure that our kids are receiving of just drug use," said Miles, Founder of Tendea Family.

And although neighbors and people struggling with addiction are appreciative of the immediate help, the community is still looking for a permanent solution.

"I would love to see the city agencies empower the residents to be able to come out here and make a change. If they come out here and give us the resources we need, the training we need then we can effectively do some things," said Harris.

The McElderry Park Community Association is having its next meeting July 16th to continue discussing solutions.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.