BALTIMORE — Monday, DoorDash launched the expansion of its Portable Benefits Savings Program in Maryland for Dashers.

This means Dashers who completed at least 100 deliveries and earned at least $1,000 from April through June of this year, before tips, can open a Stride Save account in July and put up to four percent of their earnings towards things like health care, retirement, vision insurance, and more.

Drivers like Tilneka Singletary say they are excited for this opportunity.

DoorDash is expanding benefits for dashers in Maryland. Here's what you need to know: DoorDash expands portable benefits program for dashers in Maryland

"I pay for dental insurance, so it would help with that. I fund my business, it will help with that. I love the homeless, so I could be able to donate more to the homeless because that is my ministry," says Singletary.

Not only is DoorDash helping with those benefits, but the program also offers other benefits like paid time off.

All of these benefits are to help people who may rely on Dashing as a main source of income.

"It's not a nine to five job, so you can dash when you want. If you have children, you can dash when you want and take care of them at the same time. Me personally, I have an autistic son, so this helped me out so much with him because I was able to dash as well as put him through school, which he is now in college," says Tilneka Singletary.

DoorDash announced the expansion of the program is all thanks to the support and partnership of Governor Wes Moore, who said in a statement;

"Maryland looks forward to seeing the results of this innovative pilot program. My administration will continue to prioritize building a thriving economy that works for all Marylanders and a more vibrant state." Governor Wes Moore

That support doesn't go unnoticed by Dashers.

"We're not just talking about anybody, we're talking about Governor Wes Moore, you know what I mean? And him backing it, it makes it more encouraging. When you've got people like that in authority backing something, it's like, okay, this thing is the real deal, you know," says Singletary.

Now that the program has officially launched, Dashers should be on the lookout for emails from DoorDash on how they can sign up to get these benefits.