Greenlight Networks is bringing $100 million fiber internet to North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new internet service provider is planning to bring high-speed, high-performance fiber internet to Baltimore within the next few months.

"We're really excited to start getting customers connected up at the end of the summer, probably around the September time frame," says Mark Murphy, CEO, Greenlight Networks.

The company Greenlight Networks is based out of New York and has already begun construction in Mount Washington, Roland Park, Belair-Edison, Frankford, Hamilton Hills, Hampden and more to bring fiber internet service to North Baltimore as a part of its $100 million investment into the city.

"We know that access to the internet is not just for fun and games, it's how people now are able to work and get access to critical infrastructure, and basically for us, it's about helping them work, live and play better," says Murphy.

It's not just bringing a new service, the company is also hoping to provide access to new jobs as it continues construction in these communities.

It is also looking for a location in the city to serve as its regional hub and plans to hire employees locally to work in that space.

"We're making a $100 million investment there, so we really have to make sure we're taking care of it, and we need great local people to do that," says Murphy.

Greenlight anticipates connecting thousands of households in September, and after the initial launch, will begin looking in other areas of the city to expand its services.

