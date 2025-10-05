What a prolonged government shutdown could mean for Maryland, according to the White House

BALTIMORE — Come Monday, the federal government will have been shut down for five plus days.

The White House recently provided a state-by-state breakdown on the impact it could have.

Here in Maryland, the Council of Economic Advisers projects our Gross State Product to decline by approximately $282 million each week the shutdown extends.

As result state unemployment could rise by some 800 workers within a month.

Maryland is home to hundreds-of-thousands of federal workers, making up about 5.9 percent of the state's workforce.

During the shutdown, a good chunk of those workers could either be furloughed or required to work without pay until the federal government reopens.

Or, at the very worst, many could be laid off.

Another problem with a shutdown is the risk of food stamps (SNAP benefits) running out.

Generally, funding for the program remains intact for 30 days or so before facing disruption.

If we get to that point, 668,000 Maryland residents could be affected, including more than a quarter-million children.

As for special WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) benefits, that reportedly is halted immediately, leaving recipients to rely on very limited local contingency funding, which typically only lasts a week.

Some may even run into issues receiving their social security checks. Those who receive payment through mail rather than direct deposit could experience delays. Around 5,900 seniors in Maryland receive their check in the mail.

Finally, small businesses could feel economic pain.

Amid the shutdown, Small Business Administration loan distributions are frozen. That means up to $41 million in funding could be delayed if the government remains closed.

The same could be said for federal cost contracts, meaning those the government normally pays for via invoice, which could amount to $1 billion.

Flat rate contracts, meanwhile are expected to continue in the near term.

