Tens of thousands of Maryland federal workers shut out as government shutdown continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tens of thousands of Marylanders are now shut out from their jobs as the federal government shutdown continues, prompting the state of Maryland to step in and provide some services typically handled by federal agencies.

Governor Wes Moore said the state is working to maintain critical services despite the federal impasse.

"The longer this unnecessary federal government shutdown goes on, the harder it is for us to keep services going," Moore said.

The state will continue to pay workers supported by federal funding grants. Federal programs administered by the state will continue operating, including Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

"We are working with the private sector to shield federal workers impacted by the shutdown from eviction, foreclosure and utility shutoffs," Moore said.

Political finger pointing has intensified throughout the shutdown process. The White House said Democrats betrayed the American people by not voting for a bill to avoid the shutdown, adding "Republicans will not be held hostage by this unserious, shameful political gamesmanship by Democrats."

Maryland Democrats are placing blame on the majority party controlling both chambers of Congress.

"This is an entirely Republican created and controlled shutdown 100%. If you control all the levers of power, you own the results, and that is what's happening here. The Republicans own the presidency, the House, and the Senate. They are fundamentally responsible for keeping the government open, and they're failing at that job," Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey offered a different perspective on the shutdown.

"Every Continuing Resolution in modern history has required bipartisan cooperation to keep the government open. Instead, Democrats wanted to use this CR to jam through unrelated healthcare policy," Hershey said.

The funding bill remains stuck in the U.S. Senate after passing the House. The Senate has been in session to come to an agreement on a funding bill.

