Maryland leaders condemn energy funding cuts after OMB director Russell Vought cancels project funds

The Trump administration canceled nearly $8 billion in federal funding for 223 energy projects across 16 Democratic-led states on Wednesday, prompting sharp criticism from Maryland's congressional delegation after the state lost $88 million in funding for 12 projects.

Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, announced the cuts on social media, calling it the cancellation of "Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda." The Energy Department defended the decision, stating the projects "did not adequately advance the nation's energy needs, were not economically viable, and would not provide a positive return on investment."

The canceled projects span 16 states that voted Democratic in the 2024 election: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

Maryland's delegation condemned the decision as "grossly partisan and likely illegal," warning that canceling the state's 12 energy projects worth nearly $88 million will raise energy costs, eliminate infrastructure jobs, and reduce the power grid's resilience to extreme weather.

"Once again, the Trump Administration is telling American families and businesses: You're on your own," the Maryland delegation said, vowing to fight back against what they called an attempt to "politicize this Republican shutdown."

The announcement comes amid an ongoing government shutdown, with the White House reportedly refusing to negotiate with Democrats until the shutdown ends, according to Scripps News Group.

The Maryland Delegation's full statement can be read below:

“In a grossly partisan – and likely illegal – act, OMB Director Russell Vought and the Trump Administration have cancelled 12 projects totaling nearly $88 million across Maryland as well as other projects totaling $8 billion nationwide. Terminating these lawfully approved projects will raise energy prices for Maryland families, threaten good-paying American infrastructure jobs, and prevent local energy companies from enhancing grid flexibility and improving the resilience of the power system against extreme weather. Once again, the Trump Administration is telling American families and businesses: You’re on your own.







“At a time when Marylanders are facing rising financial strain across the board, the Trump Administration is using the Republican-led government shutdown to further raise energy costs and hurt the security and resilience of our power grid.







“Team Maryland will continue fighting back against the Trump Administration’s attempts to politicize this Republican shutdown and hurt Maryland families in the process. We are working to maintain these investments and lower energy costs for working families across our state. We will continue pushing Republicans to responsibly fund the government and end this shameful shutdown.”

Members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation

