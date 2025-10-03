SILVER SPRING, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore is advocating for the continuation of healthcare tax credits as a congressional battle over the subsidies has contributed to keeping the federal government closed.

Moore explained that legislation passed earlier this year in Maryland will help protect state residents from sudden increases in premium costs if federal support ends.

"Real people in every part of our state who rely on these tax credits," Moore said. "These Marylanders could see their premiums increase by an average of over $825 a year if Congress does not extend those tax credits."

WATCH: Governor Moore pushes to protect healthcare tax credits amid federal government shutdown Governor Moore fights to save healthcare tax credits during federal shutdown

Currently, thousands of low-income Marylanders receive discounted insurance plans supported by federal tax credits. Republicans in Congress have proposed funding the government without including these tax credits in their bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the Republican position, citing concerns about program integrity.

"Medicaid has been rife with fraud and abuse, and so we reformed it," Johnson said. "The problem with Medicaid is it's been abused. We had so many people on Medicaid that never were intended to be there."

Bobby Laughlin, who uses healthcare aided by the Affordable Care Act, described how the tax credits have benefited him personally.

"They have lowered my monthly premiums significantly, reduced my deductible by thousands of dollars, and improved my access to healthcare greatly," Laughlin said.

An In Focus look at the number of Marylanders on an Affordable Care Act plan An In Focus look at the number of Marylanders on an Affordable Care Act plan

When asked how long Maryland can afford to push for these tax credits while the government remains shut down, affecting thousands of state residents who are unable to work during the closure, Moore emphasized what he calls an unnecessary burden placed on Americans.

"This is such an unnecessary burden that was just put on the American people because there's not a single person up here nor part of our congressional delegation who was asking for the federal government to be shut down," Moore said. "But we also know this a basic prerequisite for having the government open shouldn't be jacking up premiums and kicking people off of healthcare."

The battle over healthcare tax subsidies continues as Congress has yet to reach a deal to reopen the government.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.