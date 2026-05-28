NRA sues Maryland over so called 'Glock Ban'

BALTIMORE — The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit against Maryland for a new law passed that restricts the purchasing and selling of popular pistols, including Glock.

Governor Wes Moore signed the legislation earlier this week.

The State's goal was to ban switches that can increase the rate of fire for multiple semi-automatic handgun models made by various manufacturers.

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Many, including the NRA, feel Glock is being singled outnas they are one of the more popular brands for Maryland gun enthusiasts.

Before the legislation passed, Maryland Democratic lawmakers defended its purpose.

"This applies to any gun manufacturer that designs their guns in a way that would allow for these types of what we call Glock switches, auto sears, to be attached to the back of the gun," Delegate Nicole Williams said. "This bill is not targeting Glock, it applies to a number of different gun manufacturers."

Republicans, however, argue that making this type of gun sale illegal does not harm criminals, but rather law-abiding gun owners.

Switches have long been a topic of concern among State Democrats, as have forced reset triggers.

Last year Baltimore City sued Glock over its switches, and last month they settled with a local gun manufacturer who agreed to stop selling them.

This isn't the first lawsuit filed by the NRA. In 2023 they sued Maryland over a pair of gun control bills, for which a judge later partially blocked.