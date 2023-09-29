Federal judge temporarily bars new Maryland gun control law from going into effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary injunction preventing portions of a newly passed state gun control law from going into effect.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action sued the state of Maryland back in May after Governor Wes Moore signed Senate Bill 1 into law.

Scheduled to become law on October 1, Senate Bill 1 carries tight restrictions on where citizens can possess a gun in public even with a valid carrier permit.

The following are places prohibited in the legislation.



a preschool or prekindergarten facility

a private primary or secondary school

a youth camp

a health care facility

a location that is being used as a shelter for runaway youth

a building owned or leased by a unit of State or local government

a building of a public or private institution of higher education

a location that is currently being used as a polling place or for canvassing ballots

an electric plant or electric storage facility

a location licensed to sell or dispense alcohol or cannabis for on-site consumption

a stadium, racetrack or museum

a location being used for an organized sporting or athletic activity, a live theater performance, a musical concert or performance for which members of the audience are required to pay or possess a ticket to be admitted, or a fair or carnival

a video lottery facility

within 100 yards of a place where a public gathering, a demonstration, or an event which requires a permit from the local governing body is being held, if signs posted by a law enforcement agency conspicuously and reasonably inform members of the public that the wearing, carrying, and transporting of firearms is prohibited.

The bill also places restrictions on carrying on privately owned property.

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass on property that is posted conspicuously against wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm on the property

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass on property after having been notified by the owner or the owner’s agent that the person may not wear, carry, or transport a firearm on the property

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass in the dwelling of another unless the other has given express permission, either to the person or to the public generally, to wear, carry, or transport a firearm inside the dwelling

Maryland Senate and House Republicans called the judge's decision a win.

“Today’s injunction is a win for public safety in Maryland. Maryland Democrats continue to pass unconstitutional laws to strip away the rights of law-abiding citizens while trying to pass it off as public safety legislation. Maryland citizens demand real legislative efforts to reduce crime. Democrat leadership needs to abandon their political agenda and focus on saving our crime-ridden cities by getting career killers and rapists off the streets.” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey.

“The Court has recognized that so many of the restrictions the far-left wing of the General Assembly tried to place on lawful, peaceful gun owners went way beyond the bounds of what is constitutionally allowed,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “During the debate on Senate Bill 1, the members of the House Republican Caucus repeatedly and exhaustively warned our Democratic colleagues that parts of this bill went too far.”