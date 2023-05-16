NRA sues Maryland over newly passed gun control laws

BALTIMORE — The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action is suing the state of Maryland after Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday signed a pair of gun control bills into law.

"The new bill signed into law vastly expand the number of places where carry is prohibited — even for those who have carry permits," the NRA said in a press release.

Although the organization didn't specify which law, Senate Bill 1 carries tight restrictions on where citizens can possess a gun in public even with a valid carrier permit.

The following are places prohibited in the legislation.



a preschool or prekindergarten facility

a private primary or secondary school

a youth camp

a health care facility

a location that is being used as a shelter for runaway youth

a building owned or leased by a unit of State or local government

a building of a public or private institution of higher education

a location that is currently being used as a polling place or for canvassing ballots

an electric plant or electric storage facility

a location licensed to sell or dispense alcohol or cannabis for on-site consumption

a stadium, racetrack or museum

a location being used for an organized sporting or athletic activity, a live theater performance, a musical concert or performance for which members of the audience are required to pay or possess a ticket to be admitted, or a fair or carnival

a video lottery facility

within 100 yards of a place where a public gathering, a demonstration, or an event which requires a permit from the local governing body is being held, if signs posted by a law enforcement agency conspicuously and reasonably inform members of the public that the wearing, carrying, and transporting of firearms is prohibited.

The bill also places restrictions on carrying on privately owned property.

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass on property that is posted conspicuously against wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm on the property

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass on property after having been notified by the owner or the owner’s agent that the person may not wear, carry, or transport a firearm on the property

A person wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm may not enter or trespass in the dwelling of another unless the other has given express permission, either to the person or to the public generally, to wear, carry, or transport a firearm inside the dwelling

Then there is House Bill 824 which modifies qualifications for obtaining a handgun permit.

Here are some of the newly implemented requirements to get a permit.



is at least age 21 (increased from age 18) or is a person who is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, the National Guard, or the uniformed services.

is not on supervised probation for a crime punishable by imprisonment for one year or more, for driving while under the influence or driving while impaired, or for failure to comply with interim or final protective order.

does not suffer from a mental disorder and have a history of violent behavior against the person or another

has not been involuntarily admitted for more than 30 consecutive days to a facility that provides treatment or other services for mental disorders

is not a respondent against whom a current non ex parte civil protective order has been entered under the Family Law Article, a current extreme risk protective. order.

civil protective order has been entered under the Family Law Article, a current extreme risk protective. order. has been entered, or any other type of current court order has been entered prohibiting the person from purchasing or possessing firearms

The bill also modifies and expands laws for those leaving a gun accessible to an unsupervised child younger than age 16.

This legislation was passed after the U.S. Supreme Courtruled last summer that "proper cause" was not required when applying for a concealed carry permit.

"Until recently, Maryland laws were so restrictive that less than .19 percent of residents were approved for a permit to carry each year," said the NRA. "After the Supreme Court affirmed that the individual right to carry a firearm outside the home for self-defense is protected under the Second Amendment, Maryland deceitfully responded by amending its laws concocting a scheme where law-abiding Marylanders will not be able legally carry anywhere in the state."

Governor Moore gave WMAR-2 News this statement:

The NRA thinks more guns on the street is the solution when that is actually the problem. Everyone believes these common sense bills will protect Marylanders, and protect the rights of legal gun owners. We're saving lives while they are politically posturing.





Every Marylander has the right to feel safe in their own communities and the governor is committed to doing everything in his power to make Maryland a safer home for everyone.

Meanwhile State Senate Republicans had urged Moore to veto the bill. They released this statement in response to his signing them into law.