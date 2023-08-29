New filings from State, Lee in Syed Supreme Court case

Several new filings appeared Monday in the upcoming Supreme Court case Syed v. Lee and the State of Maryland.

These included briefings from both the Attorney General's office and Young Lee in response to Syed's filing earlier this month.

The case stems from the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, Young Lee's sister.

Adnan Syed was convicted of her murder in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison, but maintained his innocence over the years.

In 2021, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office began an investigation into possible Brady violations, materials that could have helped with Syed's defense that were withheld by the prosecutors at the time of the trial.

In September of last year, following that investigation, the State's Attorney's office and Syed's legal team filed a joint motion to vacate Syed's conviction and a hearing was called for the following week.

The judge vacated his conviction and ordered him released pending trial.

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."

Young Lee, acting as his sister's victim representative, filed an appeal following the vacatur hearing arguing that he was not given reasonable notice and that he should've been allowed to attend the hearing in person.

The State's Court of Appeals agreed, issuing its decision in March of this year, that Syed's conviction be reinstated and a new vacatur hearing be scheduled, even after the State dropped all charges against Syed in the meantime.

Syed asked the Maryland Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals ruling, which they agreed to do.

While oral arguments are scheduled for October 5, the parties have been filing their briefs to the court as that date approaches.

On Monday, the Attorney General's response to Syed's brief argued that the Supreme Court should uphold the Appellate Court's ruling.

"The circuit court deprived Lee of [his] rights [as a victim's representative]," writes the Office of the Attorney General. "These constitutional and statutory violations contradicted the very purpose for which they were enacted, leaving Lee as an afterthought and without the dignity he deserved. These were substantial harms that were not otherwise remedied. The only option is a new vacatur hearing."

The OAG did note one issue in which it disagreed with the Appellate Court's ruling, when the Court ruled that while Lee had a right to attend the hearing, he did not have a right to participate.

Young Lee's attorneys also filed his response briefing on Monday.

"[The Court] barreled through Adnan Syed's vacatur hearing, effectively gagging Young Lee, the victim's brother," writes Lee's legal team. They added, "This was an affront to Maryland's victims' rights and our open, adversarial system of justice."

Lee's legal team also agrees with the OAG, in that the Appellate Court erred by not recognizing Lee's right to speak at a vacatur hearing.

In addition to these filings, three separate groups filed amicus briefings, two in support of Lee and the OAG's position and one in favor of Syed's.