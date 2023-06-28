Maryland Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Syed Case

The Maryland Supreme Court today said it would hear arguments in the Syed case in October.

This case was brought by Young Lee arguing his rights as a victim advocate in the Circuit Court had been denied during the hearing in which Adnan Syed's murder conviction was vacated and he was released from custody.

The Appellate Court agreed that Young Lee, as the brother of murder victim Hae Min Lee, was not given proper notice of the hearing and ordering the Circuit Court to repeat the hearing.

The order was stayed as the case worked its way through the courts, meaning Syed has not returned to prison as litigation continues.

Brief deadlines are set for August and September and the Supreme Court of Maryland will hear the arguments in this case on Thursday, October 5th.