Baltimore prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Adnan Syed.

The move comes after Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a motion in court Friday, defending an appeals request made by the family of Hae Min Lee, who Syed was accused of murdering back in 1999.

Her family was looking to put the case on hold, in order to review evidence that prosecutors used in their decision to vacate Syed's conviction.

In September a Baltimore judge ordered Syed to be released from prison and overturned his life-time sentence, paving the way for a new trial.

Now there will be no new trial, meaning Syed is a free man.

Syed's case gained national attention when it was featured on the podcast Serial, which questioned some evidence used to originally convict him.

Prosecutors said they've since uncovered previously undisclosed material suggesting that two other suspects could have potentially been responsible for Lee's murder.

They were also awaiting DNA results, which Syed's attorney Erica Suter says proved his innocence.

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man," said Suter. "The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings, that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit.”

It remains unclear how Lee's family will proceed with their appeal.

Frosh said Friday that he would argue to prevent Syed from being a party in the appeals process, which if granted could hamper his attorneys from participating or opposing the measure.

“While the proceedings are not completely over, this is an important step for Adnan, who has been on house arrest since the motion to vacate was first granted last month,” said Suter. “He still needs some time to process everything that has happened and we ask that you provide him and his family with that space.”

City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1pm to discuss her decision to drop charges.