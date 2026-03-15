Maryland sheriffs are considering taking legal action against the State over ICE 287(g) ban

BALTIMORE — Some Maryland county sheriffs are considering taking legal action against the State after lawmakers outlawed what's known as 287(g)

agreements.

RELATED: How'd they vote? Banning 287(g) agreements bills

The controversial program allowed local jurisdictions to serve incarcerated undocumented migrants with active detainers or administrative warrants on behalf of ICE.

Nine state jurisdictions were cooperating with ICE before Governor Wes Moore signed the 287(g) ban into law nearly one month ago.

Many participating sheriffs were very vocal in their opposition, vowing continued partnership with ICE despite the newly passed legislation.

MORE: MD sheriffs criticize 287(g) ban

Wicomico County Sheriff Scott Lewis, a staunch supporter of 287(g) agreements, recently told WMAR-2 News that he's weighing legal options, hinting at a potential lawsuit.

"I met with a former federal prosecutor [Tuesday, March 10] who believes we have a case," Lewis said. "We are still exploring our options as we Sheriffs are charged with fulfilling our constitutional duties in protecting our respective counties."

Lewis admits not all legal experts he's met with believe the Sheriff's case is a strong one.

"We are still meeting with attorneys and legal analysts in an effort to define a legal path going forward," said Lewis. "There is still a lot of uncertainty right now."

For now, Lewis and company will do what they can under the new law which still permits Sheriffs to enact their own policies of cooperating with the federal government, just not the ability to enter into formal agreements.

"The message we're sending to Marylanders is that we are no longer going to formally cooperate with an agency that is engaged consistently and persistently in civil rights and constitutional rights abuses," Maryland Democratic Senator Will Smith, said at the time of the law's passage.

