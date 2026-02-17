Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsIn Focus

Actions

How'd they vote? Banning 287g agreements bills

Posted
ICE.jpg
Jeff Hager/WMAR
ICE.jpg

Key points on the bills:

  • The bills prohibit local jurisdictions and agencies from entering into formal 287(g) agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
  • Governor Wes Moore signed the bills into law on Tuesday, February 17.

How'd they vote?

Both versions of the cross-filed bill, HB444 and SB245, have passed both chambers. Here's the party breakdown of those votes in the House on both bills:

Only one Democrat voted no, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative in Baltimore City. Here's a look at how each delegate voted:

The Senate had a party-line vote for both versions of the cross-filed bill:

And here's a closer look at how each Senator voted:

The House bill has a long list of sponsors. The Senate version was sponsored by Senator Will Smith of Montgomery County, Senate President Bill Ferguson, who represents a portion of Baltimore City, and Senator Karen Lewis Young of Frederick County.

Taking a look at some of the organizations and groups that testified in favor of the bill:

  • Common Cause Maryland
  • League of Women Voters Maryland
  • Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs
  • Law Enforcement Action Partnership
  • SURJ Baltimore
  • CASA
  • Jews United for Justice
  • Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America
  • Women's Law Center
  • Catholic Charities
  • ACLU
  • Maryland Office of the Public Defender
  • Economic Action Maryland

Some of the organizations and groups that testified against the bill include:

  • Washington County Sheriff's Office
  • Maryland Association of Counties
  • Frederick County Sheriff's Office
  • Harford County Sheriff's Office
  • Carroll County Sheriff's Office
  • MD Police Chiefs Association and MD Sheriffs Association

Full Text of the Bills:

You can read the full text of both bills below:

HB444 and SB245

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.