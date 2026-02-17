How'd they vote? Banning 287g agreements bills

Key points on the bills:
- The bills prohibit local jurisdictions and agencies from entering into formal 287(g) agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Governor Wes Moore signed the bills into law on Tuesday, February 17.
How'd they vote?
Both versions of the cross-filed bill, HB444 and SB245, have passed both chambers. Here's the party breakdown of those votes in the House on both bills:
Only one Democrat voted no, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative in Baltimore City. Here's a look at how each delegate voted:
The Senate had a party-line vote for both versions of the cross-filed bill:
And here's a closer look at how each Senator voted:
The House bill has a long list of sponsors. The Senate version was sponsored by Senator Will Smith of Montgomery County, Senate President Bill Ferguson, who represents a portion of Baltimore City, and Senator Karen Lewis Young of Frederick County.
Taking a look at some of the organizations and groups that testified in favor of the bill:
- Common Cause Maryland
- League of Women Voters Maryland
- Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs
- Law Enforcement Action Partnership
- SURJ Baltimore
- CASA
- Jews United for Justice
- Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America
- Women's Law Center
- Catholic Charities
- ACLU
- Maryland Office of the Public Defender
- Economic Action Maryland
Some of the organizations and groups that testified against the bill include:
- Washington County Sheriff's Office
- Maryland Association of Counties
- Frederick County Sheriff's Office
- Harford County Sheriff's Office
- Carroll County Sheriff's Office
- MD Police Chiefs Association and MD Sheriffs Association
Full Text of the Bills:
You can read the full text of both bills below: