How'd they vote? Banning 287g agreements bills

Key points on the bills:

The bills prohibit local jurisdictions and agencies from entering into formal 287(g) agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Governor Wes Moore signed the bills into law on Tuesday, February 17.

How'd they vote?

Both versions of the cross-filed bill, HB444 and SB245, have passed both chambers. Here's the party breakdown of those votes in the House on both bills:

Only one Democrat voted no, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative in Baltimore City. Here's a look at how each delegate voted:

The Senate had a party-line vote for both versions of the cross-filed bill:

And here's a closer look at how each Senator voted:

The House bill has a long list of sponsors. The Senate version was sponsored by Senator Will Smith of Montgomery County, Senate President Bill Ferguson, who represents a portion of Baltimore City, and Senator Karen Lewis Young of Frederick County.

Taking a look at some of the organizations and groups that testified in favor of the bill:



Common Cause Maryland

League of Women Voters Maryland

Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs

Law Enforcement Action Partnership

SURJ Baltimore

CASA

Jews United for Justice

Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America

Women's Law Center

Catholic Charities

ACLU

Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Economic Action Maryland

Some of the organizations and groups that testified against the bill include:



Washington County Sheriff's Office

Maryland Association of Counties

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Harford County Sheriff's Office

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

MD Police Chiefs Association and MD Sheriffs Association

Full Text of the Bills:

You can read the full text of both bills below:

HB444 and SB245