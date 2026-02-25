ICE deports convicted Frederick rapist, while blasting Maryland lawmakers for abolishing 287(g) program

FREDERICK, Md. — ICE is praising its working relationship with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, claiming it allowed for the quick deportation of a convicted rapist.

Ruben Alonso Hernandez-Lainez, 29 of El Salvador, was removed from the United States after being released from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in Maryland.

He'd been arrested back on May 15, 2023 on charges of rape and assault.

In February of 2025 a local state judge sentenced him to just 18 months of prison time.

Upon his January 2026 release, ICE was there to take custody of Lainez at which time he was deported.

ICE Ruben Alonso Hernandez-Lainez

The agency credits the swift process to a 287(g) agreement they've had with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

“ICE could only arrest and remove this criminal illegal alien thanks to our 287(g) partnership with Frederick County,” said ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall. “It’s profoundly disappointing that since then, the Maryland legislature is trying to undermine this critical law enforcement relationship between state and local police and ICE. These partnerships keep rapists and public safety threats like Hernandez out of our communities.”

WMAR-2 News previously reported about Maryland's Democratic lawmakers recently passing legislation prohibiting 287(g) agreements.

Despite the new law being signed by Governor Wes Moore, some Maryland Sheriff's have vowed continued cooperation with ICE.

One of them is Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who used Lainez removal as an example of the work that 287(g) allowed.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) partnership in the adult detention center has once again kept a convicted rapist and violent criminal from being released back into the community to reoffend and victimize more people,” said Jenkins. “This demonstrates the real public safety value of the 287(g) program. After 18 years of success, this very effective partnership will be ended because of legislation passed in Maryland. Violent criminals like Hernandez will now be released and ICE will be forced to make apprehensions on the street rather a safe custody transfer in the jail. ICE agents have an enforcement mission. This will quickly prove to be disastrous legislation, and Marylanders will be at risk more than ever before.”

