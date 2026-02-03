Maryland's House, Senate pass bills banning 287(g) agreements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's House and Senate each passed an emergency bill to ban 287(g) agreements in the state despite opposition from Republicans.

The legislation drew lengthy debate in each chamber.

"This here is putting politics over public safety," said Delegate Nino Mangione, a Republican from Baltimore County.

"This is about the havoc that ICE and CPB agents have been allowed to wreak on our streets," responded Delegate Gabriel Acevero, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

Maryland Democrats have moved the legislation quickly. Typically bills aren't receiving this level of debate or final passage votes until later in the legislative session.

Debate in the Senate zeroed in on informal agreements local jurisdictions can have with ICE when the 287(g) programs are outlawed.

"Could they do everything that's within the form of a 287g but just not enter into that agreement," asked Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, a Republican representing Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's counties.

"They cannot enter into the agreements and they cannot engage in anything that's unconstitutional or illegal, but that's correct," responded Senator Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

Maryland's Senate also passed a bill to ban law enforcement from using face coverings in certain situations.

"The message we're sending to Marylanders is that we are no longer going to formally cooperate with an agency that is engaged consistently and persistently in civil rights and constitutional rights abuses," said Senator Smith.

The bills still need procedural votes in the opposite chamber, a part of Maryland's sometimes cumbersome legislative process.

Since both bills have an emergency declaration they will head to Governor Wes Moore's desk after the process is completed in the House and Senate.

His office has not said if he will sign them.