Governor Moore signs emergency bills to ban 287(g) agreements in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed two bills into law on Tuesday morning to prohibit local agencies and jurisdictions from entering into 287(g) agreements with ICE.

As of Friday afternoon, there were nine Maryland county agencies that had active 287(g) agreements in place, according to ICE.

The agencies that had agreements were:



Allegany County Sheriff's Office

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Cecil County Sheriff's Office

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Garrett County Sheriff's Office

Harford County Sheriff's Office

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Wicomico County Corrections Center

"In Maryland, we defend Constitutional rights and Constitutional policing—and we will not allow untrained, unqualified, and unaccountable ICE agents to deputize our law enforcement officers," Moore said. "This bill draws a clear line: we will continue to work with our federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable, but we refuse to blur lines between state and federal authority in ways that undermine the trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

The bill went into effect as soon as it was signed, requiring those nine jurisdictions to terminate their 287(g) agreements.

"As an immigrant, this bill is deeply personal to me," said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. "Immigrants make Maryland stronger every day, and our communities are safer when everyone feels protected and valued."