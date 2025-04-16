Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project threatens court action over access to privately owned land

BALTIMORE — Residents in three Maryland counties opposed to giant power lines cutting through privately owned land may soon be forced by court order to allow surveyors onto their property.

The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP) is facing massive opposition from private property owners in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), whose been tapped to lead the project, has tried for months to conduct environmental surveys on affected properties.

Officials claim miles of new power lines are required because Maryland imports 40 percent of its energy, meaning there isn't enough power currently generated to sustain the state's long-term needs.

The proposed power line route is 150 feet wide and 70 miles long, spanning beyond Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to Parkton in Baltimore County.

Without completed environmental surveys, the project cannot start.

PSEG says they've offered $1000 to temporarily step foot on private property, but in many cases they've either been denied permission or received no answer.

Now, PSEG is threatening to get the courts involved if land owners don't cooperate by April 15.

"Over the past 4 months, the MPRP team has engaged with property owners along the line on multiple occasions requesting access and offering monetary compensation to conduct these surveys. Despite our efforts to engage with property owners and even offer reasonable compensation, we have been unable to gain voluntary access from a sufficient number of property owners that will allow us to conduct these environmental surveys," PSEG said in an April 9 statement.

PSEG insists permission to survey does not amount to an easement obligation, nor the surrendering of eminent domain.

The group Stop MPRP, Inc. called PSEG's "an aggressive and unacceptable escalation against Maryland landowners."

“This is not neutral data collection—this is a tactical maneuver to justify the unjustifiable," said Joanne Frederick, President of Stop MPRP, Inc. "Communities deserve better than being told their land must serve a corporation’s purpose. Landowners across Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties are being asked to surrender their rights to help the utility justify a future taking. That’s backwards, unjust, and un-American."

Frederick says the group is consulting with attorneys, and monitoring the situation.

“This so-called survey is the first step toward permanent damage to our land, our peace of mind, and our community." said Frederick. “Landowners remain committed to protecting our farms, forests, and families—and will not be intimidated.”

Property owners are hardly the only ones opposed to the project. Local governments in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties have all filed interventions with Maryland's Public Service Commission.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater listed off several disruptions the project could create.



13 Forest Resource Ordinance easements

3 Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation easements

1 Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation district

2 Rural Legacy Easements

1 Maryland Environmental Trust easements

2 County Priority Preservation Areas

In November the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released a study indicating the project could disrupt over 500 acres of state forests and wetlands.

For their part, PSEG is still hoping to avoid a court battle.

"We would prefer to avoid having to take court action we have decided to make one more public effort to request property owners to allow MPRP to conduct surveys on their property. PSEG is also willing to have discussions with landowners regarding compensation for the Right of Entry," PSEG said. "To reiterate, this is not an easement and does not grant permanent property rights or construction rights or obligate the landowner to grant an easement. Property owners who wish to grant right of entry in exchange for compensation prior to the court filings should contact PSEG at 833-451-MPRP (6777) or through our website at mprp.com."

Meanwhile, Stop MPRP, Inc. is vowing to fight on.

"The organization urges all affected landowners and community members to stay informed and united," said Frederick. “Once again, private landowners are being forced to bear the burden of a broken energy planning system. Enough is enough. Every farm, every forest, every family home is part of Maryland’s future—not a blank check for a utility’s convenience."