Deadline looms to stop giant power lines from cutting across dozens of miles of privately owned land

BALTIMORE — A deadline to stop giant power lines from cutting across dozens of miles of privately owned land is quickly approaching.

The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project would affect residents in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties.

Maryland's Public Service Commission has given petitioners until February 17 to intervene before a decision is made.

PSEG Renewable Transmission LLC sought a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Commission on New Year's Eve.

The proposed route is 150 feet wide and 70 miles long, spanning beyond Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to Parkton in Baltimore County.

On January 31 the Board of Carroll County Commissioners filed their opposition to the project.

Meanwhile, Frederick County is looking to the State Legislature to at least partially block the project on the grounds of eminent domain.

"Our community has been clear that we oppose the project and are concerned about its impact on residents, natural and historic resources, and our economy and quality of life," stated a letter to the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, signed by Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and seven council members.

In vouching for Senate Bill 0189, Fitzwater and company listed off several disruptions the project could create.



13 Forest Resource Ordinance easements

3 Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation easements

1 Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation district

2 Rural Legacy Easements

1 Maryland Environmental Trust easements

2 County Priority Preservation Areas

The bill, which still awaits a vote in committee, would prohibit the taking of property that's subjected to permanent agricultural and conservation easements.

Although they have not filed a petition, the Baltimore County Council in October passed a resolution opposing the project. Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents District 42A, has intervened on behalf of his constituents.

The Shipley Family in Westminster also submitted a petition arguing the project would not only impact their generations old farm, but also nine homes on the property were already zoned. The family also leases some of their land to Baugher's orchard, a Westminster landmark, that attracts tens-of-thousands of visitors per year.

In November the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released a study indicating the project could disrupt over 500 acres of state forests and wetlands.

If approved, the power lines would go up by 2027.

Officials say the project is needed to prevent "widespread and severe reliability problems."

“This project is needed to preserve grid reliability for Maryland consumers as electricity demand increases and generation resources are retiring both in the state and in the broader PJM region," said Paul McGlynn, Vice President of PJM, the independent Regional Transmission Organization responsible for operating and planning Maryland's electric grid. "Transmission overloads this severe can lead to widespread and extreme conditions such as system collapse and blackouts if not addressed."

