Approval application filed on New Year's Eve for Maryland's controversial Piedmont Reliability Project

BALTIMORE — It's been the subject of major concern for residents in at least three Maryland Counties.

The prospect of giant power lines cutting across their land, has sparked fierce push back among many.

But now it could be just a matter of time before the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project becomes a reality.

PSEG Renewable Transmission LLC filed an application on New Year's Eve, seeking approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission to build the high-voltage transmission line.

If the commission grants a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, the project will be green lighted to get underway despite objections from several communities and lawmakers.

Before making a decision, the commission will host public hearings and accept feedback.

The proposed route would be 150 feet wide and 70 miles long, spanning beyond Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to Parkton in Baltimore County.

Last month the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released a study indicating the project could disrupt over 500 acres of state forests and wetlands.