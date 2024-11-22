Chesapeake Bay Foundation concerned over Piedmont Project's environmental impact

BALTIMORE — Controversy continues over a a proposed power line that could cut through dozens of miles of private residential property in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties.

Thought of the Piedmont Reliability Project getting underway has left scores of Maryland landowners concerned and outraged.

Now the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released new analysis suggesting the project would disrupt over 500 acres of state forests and wetlands.

“If done thoughtlessly, this project would be a huge backslide on Maryland’s robust environmental investments,” said Gussie Maguire, CBF Maryland Staff Scientist. “But we are not powerless. Maryland can and must enforce strict regulations to minimize and mitigate the environmental losses from this project, and ensure support for affected communities.”

CBF provided a breakdown of what they say would most be impacted.



514 acres of protected area, including Maryland agricultural preservation foundation easements (a vast majority at 374 acres), Forest Conservation Act acres, and a portion of Gunpowder Falls State Park;

483 acres of Tier II watershed — a classification of high-quality watershed acres that represent the cleanest water and most valuable habitat in Maryland;

377 acres of forest cover, which filter carbon from the atmosphere and keep streams cool in the face of climate change;

47 acres of wetlands, which prevent pollution by soaking up excess nutrients and provide quality habitat; and,

125 acres of riparian buffer, or vegetation surrounding streams and water bodies that improves water quality and environmental benefits.

Last month the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) recommended a 70 mile long —150 foot wide transmission line route.

While PSEG admitted the proposed route is not the best environmental option, they insisted this would help avoid as many standing residences and businesses as possible.

"Preserved forests and wetlands in the upper reaches of the Chesapeake Bay watershed are some of the most effective water filtration systems and fighters of climate change," says CBF. "They provide habitat for many of Maryland’s most beloved wildlife species who are already experiencing forest fragmentation and habitat loss from intense development pressure."

PSEG aims to be green lighted by June 2027, but many steps remain, including final approval from Maryland's Public Service Commission.