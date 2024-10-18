Maryland's Piedmont Reliability Project proposes 70 mile long, 150 foot wide transmission line route

BALTIMORE — Property owners in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties opposed to power lines cutting across their land now have a better idea of how they could be impacted.

On Friday the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), whose been tapped to lead Maryland's Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP), proposed a 150 foot wide - 70 mile long transmission line route, spanning beyond Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to W. Liberty and Lieb Roads in Parkton.

After receiving comments and feedback from thousands of concerned residents, PSEG determined Route H would best avoid as many standing residences and businesses as possible.

"Route H was selected as it performed well in the land use, social and engineering criteria categories," said PSEG. "For example, Route H impacted fewer conservation easements, had fewer residences and community facilities in close proximity to the Right-of-Way, and it was shorter and had fewer hard turns which reduces cost and complexity."

While not perfect, especially in the environmental department, Route H won out over other options.

"There was no one route that performed well across all four categories," PSEG explained. "For example, Route H did not perform as well as other routes for environmental criteria, but other routes did not perform as well as Route H in the three categories where Route H did perform well."

The project has long been criticized by local residents, but PSEG says it's needed considering Maryland is a net importer of energy, with not enough power generated to serve all the state's needs. Just recently the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution against the project.

"The additional import capability supported by the construction of the MPRP will help Maryland avoid growing their energy deficit, and thereby easing grid congestion and preventing grid overload, which can also benefit both energy affordability and reliability in the state, PSEG explained. "More transmission is needed to keep energy costs competitive and reduce the risk of rolling blackouts."

Impacted property owners can expect to receive a letter in the mail from PSEG, informing them of the proposed route and upcoming public information sessions.

Three back-to-back sessions are scheduled for 6pm between November 12-14.

The first night will be held at the Embassy Suites on International Circle in Hunt Valley.

Next at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Westminster, followed by the Volunteer Fire Company on Main Street in New Market.

PSEG is aiming to have the project become a go by June 2027, but many steps remain, including final approval from Maryland's Public Service Commission.

To view the proposed route, click here.