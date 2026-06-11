'I haven't missed an election': Eager voters hit the polls on day one of early voting

COLUMBA, Md. — Energized voters in Howard County were eager to practice their civic duty as soon as the polls opened for early voting on Thursday.

At the Bain 50+ center off of Beaverkill Road, one of five early voting locations in the county, a small patch of grass dozens of candidate signs are crammed in, representing some crowded races on the ballot.

“Your vote is your voice,” Jan Oliver said. “There are elections that have been won by just a few votes.”

Hitting the polls early this primary season Eager voters hit the polls on day one of early voting

Though some like Lisa Siano, showed up simply to drop off their mail-in ballot.

“I always vote. I haven't missed an election since I was 18,” she said. "The things that are most important to me are education, and gun violence. I’m very in favor of candidates who support stronger legislation."

A print error where the wrong party ballots were sent out resulted in the state sending hundreds of thousands of replacement ballots just weeks before the primary.

Siano, who’s been voting by mail for years, says she still trusts the system.

“I have never had a problem with mail-in ballots. I don't think it's a real issue. I think it's a made-up thing to discourage people from mail-in voting,” she said.

The State Board of Elections cleared up some confusion about specifics earlier this week and encouraged voters to return their replacement ballot if voting by mail.

WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol checked in with voters to see what issues are more important for them this election cycle.

On the ballot is the race for the next Howard County executive, all five county council positions, Board of Education, as well as positions on the Democratic and Republican Central Committees.

“I’m concerned that we maintain the quality of education in this county that we have always had. And I'm also concerned about the amount of influence that developers have had,” Oliver said. “We have public financing of elections in Howard County that are possible. I hope in the future all candidates will participate.”

“I think one of the biggest issues is, voting for people that know how to work with other people,” Jose Ward said. "I try to find candidates working within the party, with systems, who have grown through the organization over the years. [They] know how things tend to work. They tend to be able to get more things done."

Some, like David Schneider of Jessup, say the most important issue is even closer to home.

“The main issue that we've been dealing with is the deterioration of our homes as a result of the blasting of Savage Stone, which is on Route 1,” he explained.

He was undecided until he showed up at the polls, but last-minute electioneering by Howard County executive candidate Deb Jung won over his vote.

“She's well aware of the issues we're facing in our community and has pledged her assistance,” Schneider said.

An In Focus look at voting numbers from mail-in ballots An In Focus look at voting numbers from mail-in ballots

Meanwhile, Siano and Ward say they voted for former state delegate Vanessa Atterbeary.

“She's been a very strong advocate for the group I belong to: Moms Demand Action,” Siano said.

“She's also highly endorsed by the existing county executive and the previous county executives who I supported and voted for. She also seemed like the right choice,” Ward said.

One person off-camera told WMAR-2 News they voted for Bob Cockey.

Early voting will continue through next Thursday, May 18. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Howard County, voters can vote at any location.

Unsure who to vote for? Read WMAR-2 News' 2026 Candidate Guide.