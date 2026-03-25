How'd they Vote: Gas Tax Holiday Amendment

Key Points on the Amendment:
- The amendment, numbered 693228/1, was introduced by Delegate Todd Morgan (R), who represents portions of Calvert and St. Mary's counties.
- The amendment was proposed on the House floor to SB284, the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026.
- If adopted, it would have instituted a 30-day gas tax holiday.
- It failed in a 44-88 vote.
RELATED: Maryland Republicans propose a 30-day gas tax holiday to help drivers combat rising prices
How'd they vote?
Here's a breakdown of how the parties voted:
Six Democrats joined all voting Republicans in favor of the gas tax holiday amendment. Here's how the individual delegates voted:
MORE COVERAGE: Maryland Democrats say a gas tax holiday is not feasible, as prices at the pump rise
Full Text of the Amendment:
You can find the full Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026, more commonly known as the BRFA, here.