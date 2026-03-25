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How'd they Vote: Gas Tax Holiday Amendment

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High Gas Prices Maryland Iran War Gas Tax Holiday
WMAR-2 News
Gas prices at one gas station in Maryland on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
High Gas Prices Maryland Iran War Gas Tax Holiday

Key Points on the Amendment:

  • The amendment, numbered 693228/1, was introduced by Delegate Todd Morgan (R), who represents portions of Calvert and St. Mary's counties.
  • The amendment was proposed on the House floor to SB284, the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026.
  • If adopted, it would have instituted a 30-day gas tax holiday.
  • It failed in a 44-88 vote.

RELATED: Maryland Republicans propose a 30-day gas tax holiday to help drivers combat rising prices

How'd they vote?

Here's a breakdown of how the parties voted:

Six Democrats joined all voting Republicans in favor of the gas tax holiday amendment. Here's how the individual delegates voted:

MORE COVERAGE: Maryland Democrats say a gas tax holiday is not feasible, as prices at the pump rise

Full Text of the Amendment:

SB0284_69322801

You can find the full Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026, more commonly known as the BRFA, here.