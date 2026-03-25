How'd they Vote: Gas Tax Holiday Amendment

Key Points on the Amendment:

The amendment, numbered 693228/1, was introduced by Delegate Todd Morgan (R), who represents portions of Calvert and St. Mary's counties.

The amendment was proposed on the House floor to SB284, the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026.

If adopted, it would have instituted a 30-day gas tax holiday.

It failed in a 44-88 vote.

RELATED: Maryland Republicans propose a 30-day gas tax holiday to help drivers combat rising prices

How'd they vote?

Here's a breakdown of how the parties voted:

Six Democrats joined all voting Republicans in favor of the gas tax holiday amendment. Here's how the individual delegates voted:

MORE COVERAGE: Maryland Democrats say a gas tax holiday is not feasible, as prices at the pump rise

Full Text of the Amendment:

SB0284_69322801

You can find the full Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026, more commonly known as the BRFA, here.