Maryland Republicans propose a 30-day gas tax holiday to help drivers combat rising prices

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Republicans are proposing a 30-day gas tax holiday to give drivers a break at the pump as petroleum prices rise in the fallout of the war with Iran.

"Our joint Republican caucus is pursuing a 30 day gas tax holiday," Senator Justin Ready said.

The pause would save drivers about $7 per fill-up according to Republican estimates. The last time Maryland paused the gas tax was in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At that point, it cost the state about $100 million in lost revenue for the month, though Ready said the money was recouped by the end of the year.

"The net effect of 2022 was basically negligible, the funds were basically restored, there was no sort of loss of overall projected revenue," Ready said.

"I don't think anybody should really be opposed to this. As Justin said we came together and did this before," Delegate Jason Buckel said.

"It's really the only thing we can do to impact gas taxes in the short term," Buckel said.

The proposal comes late in the legislative session, but lawmakers have moved legislation quickly before. The success of the proposal depends on whether Democrats are on board.

Republicans are trying two different ways to pass the holiday; emergency legislation, and if that fails, they will try to get it into the budget.

"We will have to suspend the rules to make that introduction. Obviously it will give us the opportunity to talk about this issue," Senator Steve Hershey said.

Democrats have not been discussing a pause to the gas tax. Senate President Bill Ferguson speaks with the media Friday, where he will be asked about the proposal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.