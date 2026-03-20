ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Democrats are pumping the brakes on a 30-day gas tax holiday that Republicans proposed on Thursday, saying it's not just possible.

"I think it's as tempting as ever in this period of high costs to say, of course, let's roll back all taxes; the reality is, people still have to drive to work," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

He says the money that comes from the gas tax makes up about 25% of all revenue for transportation projects in the state.

Maryland Democrats say a gas tax holiday is not feasible, as prices at the pump rise Maryland Democrats say a gas tax holiday is not feasible

"To do a gas tax holiday would severely jeopardize the underpinning and infrastructure of our economy," said Ferguson. "It's one of these things that you can make a short-term decision that feels good in the moment, that leads to long-term serious problems."

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Maryland is $3.83, up nearly a dollar from one month ago when it was $2.95, and drivers say it's taking a toll.

"It's something I try not to get too down about, but it's hard. I was just thinking in the store like, dang, I need to stop driving places, because I can't even, it's costing me so much money," said Christian Webb, who got gas in Towson for $3.95/gallon on Friday.

But lawmakers were able to pause the gas tax in 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted gas prices.

Republicans say there was little to no loss in revenue as a result, so what's different this time?

"When we did it before, in a prior time, it was when there was significant federal money that was available as a result of the COVID pandemic. Right now, we're maximizing every dollar that's in state government," said Ferguson.

Ferguson says this is a direct product of decisions made by the Trump administration.