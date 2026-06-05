Utility bill mix-up, yard crashes, and loss of local birth care: Mallory's latest reports

Howard County woman paid neighbor’s utility bill after BGE mix‑up

A Howard County woman’s unusually high utility bills turned out to be a costly mistake — she’d been paying her neighbor’s charges for months. Mallory’s investigation shows how the error happened, what steps BGE is taking, and how residents can safeguard their accounts.

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Howard County woman discovers she was paying neighbor’s utility bill after unusually high BGE charges

Catonsville woman’s yard hit by 8 cars in 2 Years

Eight vehicles have crashed into one Catonsville woman’s yard in just two years, leaving her constantly on edge and pushing for safety improvements. Mallory reports on the causes, the community’s reaction, and possible solutions for the dangerous stretch.

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"I’m always looking over my shoulder": 8 cars crash into Catonsville woman’s yard in 2 years

Expectant moms in Cecil County losing local birth center

Union Hospital’s Family Birth Center will soon close, meaning expectant mothers in Cecil County will need to travel out of the area to deliver. Mallory explains the reasons for the closure, the alternative delivery sites, and highlights the June 11 informational hearing at 5 p.m. for residents to learn more.

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Expectant moms in Cecil County will soon have to leave the county to give birth

Mallory’s Consumer Tip of the Week: Check your utility account details regularly

Mistaken billing can happen, and the longer it goes unnoticed, the more costly it becomes. Make a habit of reviewing charges, account numbers, and usage each month, and report discrepancies immediately.

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