"I’m always looking over my shoulder": 8 cars crash into Catonsville woman’s yard in 2 years

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Catonsville woman doesn't always feel safe in her own front yard after 8 car accidents there in 2 years.

Krista Cantafio says cars coming off a sharp curve on Kenwood Avenue near Wilkens Avenue have repeatedly launched into her yard, causing thousands of dollars in damage and raising serious safety concerns for her family.

"I never have my daughter get the mail, you know, she's 11, so I always walk down. I'm always looking over my shoulder," Cantafio said.

The crashes have taken a visible toll on her property.

"I've lost a couple of mailboxes," Cantafio said. "There's holes in my yard. My flowers got killed. Some of my trees have been knocked over. Bushes have been torn out."

She has contacted the Baltimore County Executive's Office, the Baltimore County Engineering Department, and Congressman Kweisi Mfume seeking a solution.

"He was nice enough to get some rumble strips put down, but it doesn't slow them down enough," Cantafio said.

The latest safety measure was installed last year, but the most recent accident happened on May 12. Cantafio is now requesting more aggressive action.

"I think we need some speed bumps. I think maybe my curb needs to be built up, something that's going to stop, maybe a guard rail. I don't know what the solution is, but I want someone to really seriously look into it," Cantafio said.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii contacted the Baltimore County Executive's Office. Ron Snyder, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works and Transportation, said they're aware of residents' concerns about traffic safety along Kenwood Avenue and the agency conducted a traffic safety evaluation to identify potential improvement options.

"As a result of the evaluation, DPWT in June 2025 installed pavement markings and refreshed rumble strips on Kenwood Avenue approximately 150 feet south of Oglethorpe Road. The Department also added “puppy tracks,” short dashed pavement markings that help guide drivers through intersections, at Kenwood Avenue and Oglethorpe Road. ... DPWT will now conduct a new traffic safety assessment to determine what additional measures may be warranted. This evaluation will take approximately 4–6 weeks and will include a review of crash history, traffic volumes, and speed data. Once the assessment is complete, we will follow up with Ms. Cantafio to share our findings and discuss potential next steps."

Cantafio says she has spent a few thousand dollars cleaning up after the repeated crashes and has had to file claims with drivers' insurance. She has also been called to court twice as a witness, with a third summons on the way.

"You know, I love the house. The neighborhood's great. Neighbors are very great, but it's just a dangerous situation that needs to be rectified," Cantafio said.

Baltimore County says residents with traffic safety concerns can apply for measures like speed humps or traffic circles through its Traffic Calming Program. When reviewing traffic-calming requests, the department spends 8 to 12 weeks collecting data. Before adding any new devices, the county circulates a community petition, and projects are then scheduled based on available funding. Click here to submit a request or complaint.

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