Howard County woman discovers she was paying neighbor’s utility bill after unusually high BGE charges

COLUMBIA, Md. — Dorothea Baity moved out of her condo but her utility bill for that unit more than doubled. She knew something was wrong, kept pushing for answers, and it led to a refund from BGE for more than $5,000.

Utility bills are higher, but $740 for an empty 1,400-square-foot condo? Baity wasn't buying it.

"And they did say, well, you know, the rates are going up. Well, yeah, but I'm not there," Baity said.

Baity moved out of her condo to a different unit in December, but her bill didn't go down, it was the highest it had ever been.

"That's when I knew there was a serious problem because I had not spent any time in that unit," Baity said.

She called BGE. They did a meter test and found everything was working. She asked to speak with several supervisors and contacted the Public Service Commission, but she felt like she wasn't getting anywhere.

"I had lunch with some friends and the one friend said, 'You need to call Mallory,'" Baity said.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii shared Baity's concerns with BGE, the company quickly reached out. They told her to turn everything off in her condo, document the number on the meter, then check it again the next day.

"And as I'm looking at it, I'm thinking, there's something odd about that meter number. I don't know why I thought that, but I went, I came here, got my documents. The meter that I was reading was a different number that's on my bill," Baity said. "As it turns out, my neighbor's meter and mine were mixed up."

The mix-up had gone undetected for 7 years.

BGE said they can't comment directly on this customer's case, but Baity said they made it right with a check.

"$5,000. Representing what I've paid — more than I should have paid for 7 years," Baity said.

When asked how often utility meter mix-ups happen, Jane Ballentine, a communications specialist with BGE, said the company doesn't have specific records on that, but that it is rare.

Ballentine says it's important to make sure the meter number on your bill matches the meter serving your home. The meter number can be found on the back of your bill.

"There's a graphic on the back of your bill that shows your different usage. And then your rates, and you can see your meter number," Ballentine said.

When asked whether BGE has seen more meter mix-ups due to smart meter installations, Ballentine said the issue isn't necessarily tied to meter changes.

"It could happen, you know, as a billing error. It could happen on the back end in a computer system. So it's not necessarily the fact that it is a change of meter in that sense," Ballentine said.

It's an easy step to check, and one Baity never thought to take. She's now encouraging others in her building to do the same.

"If I were still living there, I would think, wow, the rates did really go up, didn't they?" Baity said. "And it's nice to get it back. I mean, I'm ecstatic about getting it back, of course, but I could have saved my own money. They didn't have to do that for me."

If your meter number doesn't match your bill, contact BGE right away. You can also request a free meter test through BGE once every 18 months, or pay $10 for a referee test from the Maryland Public Service Commission.

Baity says she was told her neighbor would not be charged for the difference since the mix-up wasn't their fault.

For more information on how to request a meter test, or to request a referee test through the Maryland Public Service Commission, click here.

What to do if you think your BGE bill is wrong

Check your bill and verify your meter Find the meter number on the back of your bill and compare it to the meter at your home. If the numbers don't match, contact BGE immediately at 1-800-685-0123.

Contact BGE for support A BGE customer care representative can review your usage history, compare it with past records, and check nearby properties to identify potential issues. If needed, they will open an investigation, schedule a technician visit, and keep you informed throughout the process. If an issue is confirmed, they will correct your bill and explain any adjustments.

If you live in an apartment or condo If you can't access your building's meter room, schedule a service appointment with BGE. The company can coordinate with your property management, leasing office, or maintenance team. Make sure BGE has access to both your unit and the building's meter room when a technician visits.

Request a meter test You can request a free meter test through BGE once every 18 months, or pay $10 for a referee test through the Maryland Public Service Commission.

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