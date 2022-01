ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers approved a new map for legislative districts. There could be some legal challenges to that map.

The Court of Appeals says anyone who wants to challenge the map must do so by February 10.

The state will be required to offer its response by February 15.

There will be a virtual hearing about the map on February 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Governor Hogan cannot veto the map but said he plans on taking legal action.