Maryland lawmakers approve new map for General Assembly Seats

Maryland General Assembly Legislative Redistricting Advisory
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 28, 2022
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved new boundaries for its 188 seats.

The 95-42 vote by the Maryland House on Thursday for a proposal already approved by the Senate approves a map supported by Democrats who control the legislature, instead of a separate proposal backed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The vote came in a redistricting year that was unusual in a heavily Democratic state with a rare two-term Republican governor in office during the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative districts based on the U.S. Census.

Baltimore will lose two delegates in the House under the new map due to loss of population.

