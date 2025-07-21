Businesses lose customers on busy weekend due to water main break in Baltimore County

HUNT VALLEY, M.d. — Things have started to look a bit more normal in the area surrounding a major water main break after many businesses had to shut their doors and crews worked around the clock.

Water service has been fully restored to the area near York and Schilling Roads, after the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced repairs were complete on Saturday afternoon.

A sigh of relief for the many nearby businesses and residents who lost water.

Some had to completely close, including a doctor's office, an emergency vet and several restaurants.

Others like Patricia Stude, co-owner of the Butler Gallery, stayed open but noticed a significant difference.

"We didn't lose water completely, but the water became less and less over the course of the day," she said.

But the issue impacted foot traffic significantly.

“We usually have a pretty busy day on Friday, a lot of in and outs, but with how all the traffic was blocked off and how the businesses were affected on either side of us, we had hardly any business," Stude said.

The pizza connection, which is located next to a parking lot that experienced major flooding had to close on Friday and Saturday nights, their busiest of the week as well.

The owner told WMAR-2 news they might as well as lost their business for the entire week.

The 30-inch main broke on Friday. County leaders say older infrastructure was to blame. Though, there had been plans in the works to replace the water line in the area.

Stude, in part, also says the ongoing traffic diversion into the Ashland Marketplace Shopping Center where her business is located was an issue.

"I know they wanted to detour people onto White Avenue, but, there are a lot of people that use York Road and turn at Ashland," she said. "[It] was a nightmare with all the stores open here. It just didn't make any sense. it wasn't well thought out."

By Sunday, drivers were able to make that turn.

York Road is anticipated to fully be re-open on Monday.