Major water main break in Baltimore County leaves businesses out to dry

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A huge water main break on York Road left some businesses out to dry.

With plants around every corner, it's easy to see why water is invaluable to Valley View Farms in Hunt Valley.

"In July, we're gonna run the sprinklers pretty much every night, three to four hours," said Assistant Manager, Will Beltran.

So, when a 30-inch water main break sent gallons of water in the air on York Road Friday morning, Beltran got a little worried.

"We needed to water pretty much everything today when we don't normally water it in case we lost the water because we don't want all of our plants to die," he said.

The situation forced officials to close the street down between Shawan and Ashland Roads.

"We do understand that this is a major inconvenience. We have aging infrastructure in the Baltimore area. This is part of that aging infrastructure. So, Baltimore County's been planning for a water line replacement in that area. Unfortunately, we've had this break before that's occurred," said Lauren Buckler with the Department of Public Works and Transportation.

Hours after the break, crews got to work, shoveling out the large sinkhole in the street where the water came from.

At the same time, other workers made sure businesses in the nearby shopping center didn't lose water.

But other storefronts weren't so lucky, many of them closing because of the situation.

Valley Views Farms experienced some low water pressure.

"It was definitely worse this morning, but this afternoon it's gotten better for some reason," Beltran told WMAR-2 News.

But he said all they can do is take it day by day to make sure the plants stay alive.

"We're just trying to make sure everything stays alive today and tomorrow."

Baltimore DPW says nearby homes may also experience temporary outages or low water pressure.

Crews will be distributing bottled water to people who are affected in the nearby Giant parking lot until midnight.

The distribution will pick up again at 8:30 Saturday morning.

As of now, there's no timeline on when the water main repairs will be completed.