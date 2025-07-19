Repairs completed to 30-inch water main break on York Road

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced they've completed repairs to the 30-inch water main break on York Road in Baltimore County.

Officials say crews worked through the night and water service has been restored to impacted customers.

Now that water has been restored to the area, the water distribution site has closed.

York Road is still closed from Schilling to Ashland Road. A partial reopening is expected on Sunday, July 20.

This all started Friday morning when the water main broke, causing gallons of water to fly.

Water was shut off as officials assessed the damages.

