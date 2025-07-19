Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Repairs completed to 30-inch water main break on York Road

Screenshot 2025-07-18 at 11.32.49 AM.png
Megan Knight
Screenshot 2025-07-18 at 11.32.49 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced they've completed repairs to the 30-inch water main break on York Road in Baltimore County.

Officials say crews worked through the night and water service has been restored to impacted customers.

Now that water has been restored to the area, the water distribution site has closed.

York Road is still closed from Schilling to Ashland Road. A partial reopening is expected on Sunday, July 20.

This all started Friday morning when the water main broke, causing gallons of water to fly.

Water was shut off as officials assessed the damages.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR